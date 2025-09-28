Left Menu

Rising Marital Age in Madhya Pradesh: Education and Empowerment Take the Lead

A significant shift in marriage attitudes among girls in Madhya Pradesh is observed, with 62.5% preferring to marry post-21, up from 56% in 2020. Factors contributing to this include prioritizing education, self-reliance, and supportive government schemes. Urban areas show higher percentages compared to rural ones, indicating changing societal values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-09-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 11:03 IST
Rising Marital Age in Madhya Pradesh: Education and Empowerment Take the Lead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A notable shift in societal attitudes towards marriage is emerging in Madhya Pradesh, with a government survey indicating that 62.5% of girls now prefer to marry after the age of 21, compared to 56% in 2020.

Experts attribute this change to a growing emphasis on girls prioritizing education and securing careers over early marriage, supported by government initiatives like the Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

While there is a noticeable improvement in urban areas, rural regions still lag behind. The Sample Registration System-2023 highlights that while 57.5% of rural girls prefer to marry after 21, the rate in urban areas is 80.2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

 India
2
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

 India
3
Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

 Pakistan
4
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Operations

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Oper...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025