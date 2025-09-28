Rising Marital Age in Madhya Pradesh: Education and Empowerment Take the Lead
A significant shift in marriage attitudes among girls in Madhya Pradesh is observed, with 62.5% preferring to marry post-21, up from 56% in 2020. Factors contributing to this include prioritizing education, self-reliance, and supportive government schemes. Urban areas show higher percentages compared to rural ones, indicating changing societal values.
A notable shift in societal attitudes towards marriage is emerging in Madhya Pradesh, with a government survey indicating that 62.5% of girls now prefer to marry after the age of 21, compared to 56% in 2020.
Experts attribute this change to a growing emphasis on girls prioritizing education and securing careers over early marriage, supported by government initiatives like the Ladli Laxmi Yojana.
While there is a noticeable improvement in urban areas, rural regions still lag behind. The Sample Registration System-2023 highlights that while 57.5% of rural girls prefer to marry after 21, the rate in urban areas is 80.2%.
