PM Modi Seeks Divine Blessings of Devi Maa for National Well-being

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Devi Maa, seeking her divine blessings for the nation's well-being during the revered Shardiya Navratri festival. His message, steeped in spiritual fervor, expressed hope for citizens' health, courage, and inner strength.

"Salutations at the feet of Devi Maa! I pray to her that she blesses everyone with indomitable courage and excellent health. May her grace infuse self-strength into everyone's life," PM Modi conveyed on social media platform X. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Maa Pateshwari Devi temple, marking the occasion.

The Shardiya Navratri festival, celebrated over nine nights, honors the divine feminine power epitomized by Goddess Durga. Falling in the lunar month of Ashwin, the festival involves fervent worship, traditional rituals, and vibrant cultural performances. Each day is dedicated to one of the goddess's manifestations, symbolizing strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances such as Garba and Dandiya.

Navratri holds immense importance in Hindu culture, celebrated with grandeur across the country. The seventh day is dedicated to 'Maa Kaalratri', a fierce form of Goddess Durga known for vanquishing demons and dispelling darkness, reflecting the festival's deep spiritual roots and communal aspirations. (ANI)

