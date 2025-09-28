Devotees and Leaders Unite in Spiritual Fervor for Navratri Celebrations

On Sunday morning, the seventh day of Navratri, a significant number of devotees assembled at the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur, Delhi, to participate in the Aarti ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the attendees, paying homage to Devi Maa and invoking her blessings for the nation.

The Prime Minister expressed a strong spiritual message, hoping for the well-being and inner strength of citizens. "Salutations at the feet of Devi Ma! I pray to her that she blesses everyone with indomitable courage and excellent health," PM Modi stated on X. His words resonated with both spiritual fervor and goodwill.

Also marking the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Maa Pateshwari Devi temple, as the Sharadiya Navratri celebrations continued. This Hindu festival, observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, celebrates the divine feminine through elaborate rituals and cultural performances dedicated to different goddesses.

Each day of Navratri holds profound importance among Hindus, symbolizing attributes like strength, compassion, and wisdom. The seventh day is dedicated to 'Maa Kaalratri', a fierce form of Goddess Durga known for destroying demons and negative energies. Devotees immerse themselves in fasting, singing, and traditional dances such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful and devoted atmosphere.