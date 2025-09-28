Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Karur: Political Rally Stampede Claims 39 Lives

A devastating stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, has resulted in 39 fatalities. BJP President Nainar Nagendran visited survivors and victims’ families. The state has canceled all party events for two days. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, as leaders urge for sensitivity and support for the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes Karur: Political Rally Stampede Claims 39 Lives
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran in Karur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking tragedy unfolded in Karur, Tamil Nadu, as a stampede at a political rally led to the loss of 39 lives. BJP President Nainar Nagendran visited the Government Medical College and Hospital to offer support to injured survivors and the families of the deceased.

In response to the incident, the Tamil Nadu BJP announced a two-day suspension of all scheduled party programs. The stampede occurred during a rally by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief and actor Vijay.

State Director of Medical Education, Dr. Suganthy Rajakumari, confirmed that two patients remain in critical condition. She stated that postmortems were being expedited to facilitate handing over the bodies to bereaved families. The state administration has arranged accommodations for those affected.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan emphasized the need for sensitive handling of the situation. She pledged support for the victims and assured that necessary assistance, including medical aid, would be provided. The Union Home Minister has reached out to the Chief Minister, ensuring central government aid.

Additional Director General of Police, S. Davidson Devasirvatham, announced the registration of a case and ongoing investigations. As authorities probe deeper into the tragedy, leaders across the board call for compassion and coordinated support for the victims and their grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

 Pakistan
2
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Operations

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Oper...

 India
3
Jaishankar Champions Global Workforce, Emerging Trade Models in Dynamic World

Jaishankar Champions Global Workforce, Emerging Trade Models in Dynamic Worl...

 United States
4
India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025