Tragedy Strikes Karur: Political Rally Stampede Claims 39 Lives

A shocking tragedy unfolded in Karur, Tamil Nadu, as a stampede at a political rally led to the loss of 39 lives. BJP President Nainar Nagendran visited the Government Medical College and Hospital to offer support to injured survivors and the families of the deceased.

In response to the incident, the Tamil Nadu BJP announced a two-day suspension of all scheduled party programs. The stampede occurred during a rally by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief and actor Vijay.

State Director of Medical Education, Dr. Suganthy Rajakumari, confirmed that two patients remain in critical condition. She stated that postmortems were being expedited to facilitate handing over the bodies to bereaved families. The state administration has arranged accommodations for those affected.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan emphasized the need for sensitive handling of the situation. She pledged support for the victims and assured that necessary assistance, including medical aid, would be provided. The Union Home Minister has reached out to the Chief Minister, ensuring central government aid.

Additional Director General of Police, S. Davidson Devasirvatham, announced the registration of a case and ongoing investigations. As authorities probe deeper into the tragedy, leaders across the board call for compassion and coordinated support for the victims and their grieving families.

