BJP Ramps Up Campaign Strategy Ahead of Crucial Bihar Elections

With Bihar elections nearing, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its Election Campaign Committee, consisting of 45 members, to spearhead efforts in the upcoming polls.

Union Minister Amit Shah, pivotal in strategizing for the elections, held extensive discussions with BJP workers from Mithila and Tirhut regions in Samastipur. In a statement on social media platform X, Shah highlighted the commitment to fostering grassroots support aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'Developed Bihar,' aiming for an overwhelming victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Shah stated that party workers are dedicated to conveying this vision to every resident, assuring instructions have been relayed effectively.

In his address, Shah took a firm stance against the opposition, particularly targeting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing its leader Lalu Yadav of nepotism by prioritizing his son's political aspirations. He also condemned the Congress and RJD for alleged historical corruption, contrasting it with the BJP's record, claiming the Modi government has remained untainted by corruption during its tenure.