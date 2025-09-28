BJP Criticizes Safety Lapses After Deadly Karur Stampede

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan emphasized the importance of accountability over blame-shifting in the aftermath of the tragic stampede in Karur. Addressing the media, Srinivasan stated that the primary responsibility lies with the government to ensure public safety during large gatherings, a duty she termed as the state government's 'dharmic responsibility.'

Highlighting previous instances, Srinivasan noted that even BJP events have faced similar security deficiencies, pointing a finger at the DMK government for inadequate venue and security arrangements. She reaffirmed her support for the sentiments expressed by the BJP State President, emphasizing the denial of democratic rights by the ruling party.

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged financial assistance, promising Rs 2 lakh to the families of the 39 deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The incident, occurring during a rally held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay, left a significant toll, with continued scrutiny as police launch an investigation into the deadly stampede.

(With inputs from agencies.)