Left Menu

Waaree Energies' US Growth Unfazed Despite Tariff Inquiry

Waaree Energies remains committed to expanding its solar manufacturing capabilities in the US despite a tariff evasion investigation. The company is scaling up its Texas facility and pursuing US solar cell manufacturing opportunities, with no expected financial impact from the inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:00 IST
Waaree Energies' US Growth Unfazed Despite Tariff Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Waaree Energies has announced that an ongoing US customs investigation into potential tariff evasion will not derail its investment plans in the United States. The company, one of the largest vertically integrated solar manufacturers, is pressing ahead with its expansion at the Texas facility, increasing its capacity from 1.6 GW to 3.2 GW by the 2027 fiscal year.

In light of the inquiry, Waaree reaffirmed its commitment to building its manufacturing footprint in the US, marking the acquisition of US-based Meyer Burger assets as a strategic move. The investigation, focused on whether solar cells and panels were mislabeled to bypass tariffs, has not disrupted operations or impacted Waaree's financial forecasts.

Despite these challenges, the outlook for the US solar market remains robust with strong demand. Waaree is prioritizing backward integration, exploring solar cell manufacturing opportunities in the US to strengthen its domestic production. The company maintains a diversified supply chain to ensure compliance and continuity amid evolving trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Cracks Down: Celebrities' Assets Under Scrutiny in Betting Scandal

ED Cracks Down: Celebrities' Assets Under Scrutiny in Betting Scandal

 India
2
Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

 India
3
Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Tanks Deepen Gaza Incursion Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Tanks Deepen Gaza Incursion Amid Humanitarian...

 Global
4
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Patiala House courts.

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Pa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025