India's Chhath Festival Poised for UNESCO Recognition

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad heralds India's nomination of the Chhath festival for UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List as a historic opportunity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this initiative, aiming to highlight the festival's importance globally, in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:20 IST
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has called India's move to nominate the Chhath festival for inclusion in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List a 'historic opportunity.' This announcement aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, acknowledging the cultural significance of the festival.

In an interview with ANI, Prasad expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, stating that all Biharis feel overwhelmed by the international recognition of the festival. He emphasized the importance of bringing global awareness to the festival's cultural and spiritual significance.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the Government of India's endeavors to globalize the Chhath Mahaparva. He noted that including it on UNESCO's list would allow people worldwide to appreciate Chhath's beauty, grandeur, and its role in sustaining India's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

