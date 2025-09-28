India's Chhath Festival Poised for UNESCO Recognition
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad heralds India's nomination of the Chhath festival for UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List as a historic opportunity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this initiative, aiming to highlight the festival's importance globally, in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio address.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has called India's move to nominate the Chhath festival for inclusion in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List a 'historic opportunity.' This announcement aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, acknowledging the cultural significance of the festival.
In an interview with ANI, Prasad expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, stating that all Biharis feel overwhelmed by the international recognition of the festival. He emphasized the importance of bringing global awareness to the festival's cultural and spiritual significance.
Prime Minister Modi underscored the Government of India's endeavors to globalize the Chhath Mahaparva. He noted that including it on UNESCO's list would allow people worldwide to appreciate Chhath's beauty, grandeur, and its role in sustaining India's cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inauguration of New Delhi BJP Office by PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: A Bridge to Change
Hema Malini Praises PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat': A Beautiful Connection to Indian Roots
PM Modi Celebrates Lata Mangeshkar's Timeless Legacy in Mann Ki Baat
75th birthday of PM Narendra Modi ,CM Bhupendra Patel,Chairman Dr Dharmendra Kumar attended Namo Amrit Maha Arogya Camp" in Gujarat