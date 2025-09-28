Left Menu

Empowering Change: New Health Center Launches in Paatalkot

A new healthcare center for tribal communities was inaugurated in Paatalkot valley by Dr. Rashmi Choudhary, aiming to improve access to essential services in this remote area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:47 IST
First Healthcare Centre inagurated in Paatalkot (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a progressive stride towards bridging the gap in service delivery for remote regions, Dr. Rashmi Choudhary, Assistant Commissioner of the National Education Society for Tribal Students, inaugurated a pivotal healthcare center in the secluded Paatalkot valley, Chhindwara district. The event marks a significant milestone in improving healthcare accessibility for local tribal communities, as announced by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Sunday.

Paatalkot, nestled deep within the Tamia block, serves as home to the Gond and Bharia tribes, designated as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. Historically, its 12 villages, housing around 4,000 residents, have faced infrastructure challenges, compelling residents to undertake lengthy travels via steep paths for basic services, including healthcare, the ministry reported.

Central government initiatives have begun transforming these challenges, enhancing infrastructure across sectors including transportation, housing, water, electricity, and education. Students from Paatalkot are now accessing education at the Eklavya Residential School, and tourism-based projects in Chimtipur have catalyzed economic opportunities for locals. During her visit, Dr. Choudhary addressed community concerns regarding non-operational Ayushman Arogya Kendra, ensuring the facility became operational the same evening. The healthcare center officially commenced services on September 27, 2025. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

