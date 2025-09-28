Left Menu

Tragedy at Tamil Nadu Rally: Stampede Claims 40 Lives During Actor Vijay's Event

A devastating stampede at actor Vijay's political rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur has led to 40 fatalities. The state and national governments have announced compensation for victims. Measures are being taken to investigate the incident and bolster healthcare support for those affected.

Karur Collector M Thangavel with ADGP (Law and Order) S Davidson Devasirvatham. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A tragic stampede at actor Vijay's political rally for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Karur, Tamil Nadu, has resulted in at least 40 deaths. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, creating chaos at the venue. Karur Collector M Thangavel confirmed the fatalities on Sunday.

In response, the state government announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those receiving medical treatment. Emergency teams and additional hospital facilities have been deployed to handle the rising number of injured attendees. The Chief Minister visited the site to oversee relief efforts.

Actor Vijay pledged Rs 20 lakh to each bereaved family, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia payments from the PM's National Relief Fund. Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized the necessity for improved security at large-scale events.

