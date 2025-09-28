Tragic Tamil Nadu Rally: Leaders Pledge Support Amidst Mourning
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and TVK chief Vijay express grief over the Karur stampede that claimed 40 lives. Financial aid announced for victims' families and injured. PM Modi offers condolences and relief funds. Political call for preventive measures against future tragedies.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has expressed profound sorrow following the tragic stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which resulted in 40 fatalities. Describing the incident as "very unfortunate," Reddy appealed to political parties to implement precautionary measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
TVK chief and actor Vijay announced monetary compensation for the victims, pledging Rs 20 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. In an emotional statement, Vijay expressed his deep grief and assured comprehensive support from his party for those undergoing treatment, despite acknowledging the financial aid as insufficient consolation for the loss endured by the families.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences, announcing that families of those who lost their lives in the stampede would receive Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Additionally, Rs 50,000 has been allocated for each injured individual. This financial support aims to alleviate some burden from the families affected by the tragedy.
