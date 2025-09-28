Left Menu

Karur Rally Tragedy Sparks Debate on Security Preparedness

The fatal stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Karur, resulting in over 40 deaths, has prompted widespread scrutiny and blame across politicians, police, and the public. PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss criticized the lack of police intelligence, while both state and national leaders have pledged financial aid for victims' families.

Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) chief Anbumani Ramadoss (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The devastating stampede at actor Vijay's political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, has resulted in over 40 fatalities, inciting intense criticism and finger-pointing among political figures, the police, and the general public. Visiting the injured, PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss labeled the incident as 'very unfortunate' and emphasized that it was preventable.

Ramadoss refrained from blaming a single party, stating, 'Everybody has to take the blame, from the police to the political party to the general public.' He criticized the apparent failure of police intelligence, pointing out that permission was granted for the event on a narrow street, which contributed to the chaos.

The Tamil Nadu government responded with Chief Minister MK Stalin visiting the victims and announcing compensation packages, while Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also pledged financial assistance. Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara underscored the need for stringent security measures at large gatherings to prevent future tragedies.

