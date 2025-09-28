Maharashtra Braces for Floods: Government on High Alert

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday that officials are on high alert to manage heavy rains following flooding in the Marathwada region. Speaking to the press, Shinde assured that the state is equipped to handle impending rains, with arrangements including boats and pumping equipment to mitigate potential damage.

In Thane and Ulhasnagar, numerous buildings have been affected, prompting relocation plans if necessary. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted a comprehensive review of the flood situation in the Solapur and Beed districts, instructing the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations amid continuous rain.

More than 4,000 residents have been rescued from affected areas in Solapur, with thousands taking shelter in relief camps. The camps are equipped with essential supplies, including food and healthcare, as the Akshaya Patra Foundation steps in to provide meals. In Beed, increasing rainfall has led to full or near-full capacity in several dams, with emergency assistance underway as villages face connectivity issues.

The NDRF and Indian Army are actively participating in rescue operations, with high-alert status for riverside villages. Since last month, over 2,500 families have been relocated due to the floods, with ten fatalities reported. Chief Minister Fadnavis has tasked officials to maintain ground operations and ensure the uninterrupted flow of relief, focusing on food, water, healthcare, and evacuation efforts to minimize loss of life.