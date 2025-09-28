Left Menu

Karur Stampede Tragedy: Leaders Demand Inquiry and Announce Compensation

A tragic stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur claimed 40 lives, prompting calls for a thorough investigation. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other leaders expressed their condolences, with state and national compensation announced for victims' families and the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:31 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at Karur, which claimed the lives of 40 individuals. Labeling the event as 'unfortunate,' the Minister emphasized the need for stringent precautions at such gatherings and called for a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

Speaking to journalists, Joshi stated, 'It is a very unfortunate incident, and I feel very sorry about it. The state government has ordered an inquiry. I pray that God gives strength to the family members of those who have lost their lives in this incident. Precautions must be taken whenever such events are held. There should be a proper inquiry on this.'

The stampede occurred during actor-politician Vijay's rally for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, leading to immediate relief measures by the state. Karur Collector M Thangavel confirmed the fatalities and detailed the government's swift actions, including compensation and emergency medical interventions.

In a show of swift action, the Tamil Nadu government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the scene to oversee the response, while a one-member Commission of Inquiry, led by retired High Court Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, was set up to probe the tragedy.

Amid outpourings of grief, TVK chief Vijay pledged Rs 20 lakh compensation per bereaved family, with further financial support for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended financial aid from the national relief fund, offering Rs 2 lakh to the families of the victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

