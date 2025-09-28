Left Menu

Spiritual Leader's Arrest: Unraveling a Complex Conspiracy

Partha Sarathy, also known as Chaitanyananda Saraswati, faces accusations of molesting students and forgery. Sent to five days' police custody, his arrest reveals alleged conspiracies involving prominent figures. Fake identifications as a UN and BRICS official were found. The investigation continues into his activities and alleged sexual misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:32 IST
Accused Partha Sarthy alias Chaityananda Saraswati being brought to court. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi's Patiala House Court has ordered a five-day police custody for Partha Sarathy, alias Chaitanyananda Saraswati, as accusations of molesting female students and forgery surface against him.

Saraswati's lawyer, Manish Gandhi, hinted at a larger conspiracy involving prominent personalities. Meanwhile, police recovered fake IDs suggesting Saraswati's alleged roles in global organizations like the UN and BRICS.

The arrest followed extensive searches in multiple states. Facing allegations of sexual harassment linked to a PGDM program for EWS scholarship students, Saraswati's actions are under investigation as authorities seek further leads.

