Spiritual Leader's Arrest: Unraveling a Complex Conspiracy

Delhi's Patiala House Court has ordered a five-day police custody for Partha Sarathy, alias Chaitanyananda Saraswati, as accusations of molesting female students and forgery surface against him.

Saraswati's lawyer, Manish Gandhi, hinted at a larger conspiracy involving prominent personalities. Meanwhile, police recovered fake IDs suggesting Saraswati's alleged roles in global organizations like the UN and BRICS.

The arrest followed extensive searches in multiple states. Facing allegations of sexual harassment linked to a PGDM program for EWS scholarship students, Saraswati's actions are under investigation as authorities seek further leads.