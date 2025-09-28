Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Assures Fair Recruitment Amid Exam Leak Probe

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his government's dedication to fair recruitment processes despite allegations of a paper leak in the 2025 UKSSSC exams. With over 25,000 transparent appointments already made, a Special Investigation Team is investigating the matter while urging youth to be wary of exploiters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:38 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reassured the public of his administration's unwavering commitment to fair recruitment exams, announcing that over 25,000 appointments have been made without malpractice. The Chief Minister emphasized transparency in all examinations while addressing suspicions surrounding the 2025 UKSSSC exam paper leak.

Speaking to the media, CM Dhami reiterated the state's resolve to conduct transparent exams, mentioning the ongoing investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged paper leak. Dhami urged the youth to be cautious of individuals potentially manipulating their interests for selfish gains.

The alleged irregularities in the UKSSSC graduate-level examination have prompted the formation of a judicially supervised inquiry. A five-member SIT led by Dehradun Rural Superintendent of Police Jaya Baluni has been appointed to explore the allegations and identify those accountable for the malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

