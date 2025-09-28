Uttarakhand CM Assures Fair Recruitment Amid Exam Leak Probe

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reassured the public of his administration's unwavering commitment to fair recruitment exams, announcing that over 25,000 appointments have been made without malpractice. The Chief Minister emphasized transparency in all examinations while addressing suspicions surrounding the 2025 UKSSSC exam paper leak.

Speaking to the media, CM Dhami reiterated the state's resolve to conduct transparent exams, mentioning the ongoing investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged paper leak. Dhami urged the youth to be cautious of individuals potentially manipulating their interests for selfish gains.

The alleged irregularities in the UKSSSC graduate-level examination have prompted the formation of a judicially supervised inquiry. A five-member SIT led by Dehradun Rural Superintendent of Police Jaya Baluni has been appointed to explore the allegations and identify those accountable for the malpractice.

