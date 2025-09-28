GST Reforms Bring Relief to Farmers and Boost Economy Across India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai underscored on Sunday the positive impact of GST reforms on the farming community, citing decreased prices of agricultural equipment. Speaking to the press, Sai highlighted that the GST reforms have extended their benefits to the country's dairy sector as well.

According to Sai, the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 has undergone significant reforms. On August 15, 2025, Modi vowed to initiate reforms, achieving progress in a mere 20 days. By September 22, coinciding with Navratri celebrations, the GST structure was streamlined from four slabs to two, dramatically lowering costs for dairy use and agricultural machinery.

Simultaneously, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged with traders in Dehradun's Garhi Cantt Market, advocating for the adoption of indigenous goods and publicizing the new GST rates. As part of the 'Next Generation GST' initiative, this campaign, spearheaded by Modi's administration, seeks to rejuvenate the economy while prioritizing the empowerment of local farmers, artisans, and traders.

