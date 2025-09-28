Left Menu

GST Reforms Bring Relief to Farmers and Boost Economy Across India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised GST reforms for lowering agricultural equipment costs and benefiting the dairy sector. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the economic boost and empowerment of local products due to reduced GST rates, as part of the 'Next Generation GST' initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:59 IST
GST Reforms Bring Relief to Farmers and Boost Economy Across India
Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai underscored on Sunday the positive impact of GST reforms on the farming community, citing decreased prices of agricultural equipment. Speaking to the press, Sai highlighted that the GST reforms have extended their benefits to the country's dairy sector as well.

According to Sai, the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 has undergone significant reforms. On August 15, 2025, Modi vowed to initiate reforms, achieving progress in a mere 20 days. By September 22, coinciding with Navratri celebrations, the GST structure was streamlined from four slabs to two, dramatically lowering costs for dairy use and agricultural machinery.

Simultaneously, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged with traders in Dehradun's Garhi Cantt Market, advocating for the adoption of indigenous goods and publicizing the new GST rates. As part of the 'Next Generation GST' initiative, this campaign, spearheaded by Modi's administration, seeks to rejuvenate the economy while prioritizing the empowerment of local farmers, artisans, and traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Storm: Turgay Ciner's Business Empire Under Siege

Legal Storm: Turgay Ciner's Business Empire Under Siege

 Turkey
2
Telangana CM Champions River Revival in Hyderabad

Telangana CM Champions River Revival in Hyderabad

 India
3
Tragedy in Bhadohi: Harassment Leads to Student's Death

Tragedy in Bhadohi: Harassment Leads to Student's Death

 India
4
India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025