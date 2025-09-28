Left Menu

India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

On September 19, a historic MoU Exchange Ceremony for India's maritime sector took place in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated several projects aimed at transforming the industry. With agreements worth ₹66,000 crore, the event marks a significant step toward establishing India as a leading global maritime hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:16 IST
India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs
Representative Image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a monumental event for India's maritime future, an MoU Exchange Ceremony took place on September 19 in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, coinciding with the "Samudra Se Samriddhi - Transforming India's Maritime Sector" programme. Addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the gathering launched several projects poised to revolutionize India's maritime industry.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, alongside other high-ranking officials, oversaw the signing of 27 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on September 18. These agreements, valued at over ₹66,000 crore, unite public and private sector interests in advancing port infrastructure, shipbuilding, and sustainable maritime projects.

The ambitious initiatives highlight India's integrated strategy for maritime growth, incorporating new port facilities, global shipyard partnerships, and innovative financing. They are projected to create thousands of jobs and reposition India as a dominant maritime nation. A landmark agreement involves developing a new port in Odisha, promising substantial industrial growth and job creation.

TRENDING

1
Tilak Varma's Heroics Propel India to Asia Cup Glory

Tilak Varma's Heroics Propel India to Asia Cup Glory

 United Arab Emirates
2
Burn Accident at Bokaro Steel Plant Injures Three Workers

Burn Accident at Bokaro Steel Plant Injures Three Workers

 India
3
Operation Sindoor on games field; outcome is same -- India wins: PM Modi after Indian cricket team's Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor on games field; outcome is same -- India wins: PM Modi aft...

 India
4
India's Cricket Showdown: Key Performances and Bowling Highlights

India's Cricket Showdown: Key Performances and Bowling Highlights

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025