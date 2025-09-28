CM Dhami Champions Cleanliness and Transparency Initiatives in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' event at Parvati Prema Jagati Saraswati Vihar in Nainital, urging active student participation. The Chief Minister administered the 'Ganga Pledge' to promote cleanliness efforts, emphasizing that public involvement is key to the success of such campaigns.

He highlighted the importance of cleanliness in local surroundings and urged students to adopt cleanliness as an intrinsic value. The event also saw students engage in a large-scale cleanliness drive under the Namami Gange programme, showcasing the government's commitment to environmental sustainability.

On another front, CM Dhami reaffirmed the government's dedication to fair recruitment processes, stating that over 25,000 appointments had been executed without malpractice. This comes amid an investigation into the UKSSSC's 2025 exam paper leak, with the CM promising transparency while an SIT continues its probe.

