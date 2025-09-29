U.S. Postpones Sanctions on Serbia's NIS Oil Company

The United States has postponed the imposition of sanctions on Serbia's Russian-owned NIS oil company, which were initially slated to begin on October 1. According to the Tanjug news agency, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic disclosed this adjustment.

The move follows the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control's decision on January 10 to sanction Russia's oil sector, giving Gazprom Neft time to divest from NIS. Despite successive waivers, the announcement of the postponement comes amidst geopolitical diplomacy.

President Vucic, speaking in Obrenovac, mentioned that this development reflects U.S. respect for Serbia's position. He added that Serbia could potentially offer something to the U.S., though the outcome remains to be seen. The sanctions could adversely impact the crude supply to Serbia's sole refinery in Pancevo.