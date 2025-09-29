Left Menu

Markets Await U.S. Government Shutdown Decision, Potential Impact on Economy Looms

Markets across Asia opened cautiously as investors anticipated a potential U.S. government shutdown. The shutdown could delay significant economic data releases and impact the Federal Reserve's policy decisions. President Trump is set to meet with Congress leaders, while central bank speakers worldwide are scheduled this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 06:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 06:11 IST
Share markets in Asia opened on a wary note as investors prepared for the potential shutdown of the U.S. government. A shutdown could delay the release of the September payrolls report and other critical data, impacting investor decisions.

President Donald Trump is slated to meet with top congressional leaders from both parties to negotiate government funding. If unresolved, the shutdown would start Wednesday, coinciding with new U.S. tariffs on various goods. A prolonged closure could hinder the Federal Reserve's economic assessments ahead of their October 29 meeting.

Analysts express uncertainty about an upcoming U.S. military meeting, while equities are expected to benefit from typical fourth-quarter strength. Meanwhile, movement in global markets and central bank activities continue to shape investor expectations.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

