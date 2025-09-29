Markets Await U.S. Government Shutdown Decision, Potential Impact on Economy Looms

Share markets in Asia opened on a wary note as investors prepared for the potential shutdown of the U.S. government. A shutdown could delay the release of the September payrolls report and other critical data, impacting investor decisions.

President Donald Trump is slated to meet with top congressional leaders from both parties to negotiate government funding. If unresolved, the shutdown would start Wednesday, coinciding with new U.S. tariffs on various goods. A prolonged closure could hinder the Federal Reserve's economic assessments ahead of their October 29 meeting.

Analysts express uncertainty about an upcoming U.S. military meeting, while equities are expected to benefit from typical fourth-quarter strength. Meanwhile, movement in global markets and central bank activities continue to shape investor expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)