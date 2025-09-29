Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamil Nadu Rally Claims 41 Lives
The death toll from a stampede at a political rally in Tamil Nadu has climbed to 41. The incident occurred during a campaign event for TVK leader Vijay, resulting in panic and tragedy. Compensation has been announced by Vijay, PM Modi, and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for the victims and their families.
The death toll following a stampede at a Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay's campaign rally in Karur has tragically risen to 41, as a 65-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries. Suguna, a Karur district resident, was on ventilator support before passing away.
Among the deceased are 41 individuals, including 18 women, 13 men, and ten children. Most victims were from Karur, while others hailed from Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Salem districts. The rally on Saturday became chaotic, leading to overcrowding and panic among attendees, resulting in the tragedy.
Actor and TVK chief Vijay pledged Rs 20 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to the injured. In heartfelt statements, he expressed profound grief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK also announced significant compensation packages for the victims. The tragedy has shocked many, emphasizing the urgent need for crowd management in public events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
