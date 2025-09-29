Daring Delhi Heist Thwarted: Three Arrested, Stolen Treasures Recovered

In an operation showcasing remarkable police bravery, Delhi law enforcement officials arrested three notorious robbers following a four-day chase across Delhi-NCR. The operation led to the recovery of 37.061 kg of silver, 200 gm of pure gold, and significant cash sums totalling Rs 1,86,000. Prominent among the items seized were a motorcycle, a car, and a scooter, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan.

The robbers, identified as Pardeep from Burari, Kaku alias Jai Malik from Rohini, and Vishnu from Kishanganj, were apprehended after they were involved in a daylight robbery attributed to their intricate criminal history, including multiple robbery and attempted murder cases. The arrest operation, however, was fraught with danger as ASI Parmod sustained injuries while capturing the suspects.

This entire effort was spurred by a robbery incident reported on September 24, where the accused targeted a jeweller's staff near Bhairon Mandir, Pragati Maidan. Following significant surveillance and coordination, the Special Staff, Central District, in collaboration with multiple teams, orchestrated a strategic manhunt using technical and human intelligence to dismantle the heist network, thereby seizing most of the stolen assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)