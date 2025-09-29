Sailing Beyond Oceans: Indian Navy's Remarkable Navika Sagar Parikrama Journey

In a proud moment for the Indian Navy, Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A were acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The duo was celebrated for their successful completion of the Navika Sagar Parikrama, a testament to their courage and teamwork during the arduous global sailing expedition.

Lieutenant Commander Dilna K expressed the immense pride both she and Roopa A felt at being recognized by the nation's leader. In an interview with ANI, Dilna emphasized the honor of being spotlighted on such a significant platform, highlighting their dedication and commitment while navigating the high seas.

Lieutenant Commander Roopa A reiterated the sentiment, describing the expedition as a unique privilege to represent both India and the Indian Navy on an international stage. The mission, spanning eight months and covering 50,000 km across various continents and oceans, underscores the strength and determination of these officers as they braved challenging conditions to achieve a historic feat.

(With inputs from agencies.)