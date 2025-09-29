Left Menu

Sailing Beyond Oceans: Indian Navy's Remarkable Navika Sagar Parikrama Journey

Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A received praise from PM Narendra Modi during Mann Ki Baat for completing the Navika Sagar Parikrama. The two officers showcased exceptional courage and teamwork as they sailed around the globe, representing the Indian Navy and demonstrating the strength of Indian women in the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:18 IST
Sailing Beyond Oceans: Indian Navy's Remarkable Navika Sagar Parikrama Journey
Lieutenant Commander Roopa A and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a proud moment for the Indian Navy, Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A were acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The duo was celebrated for their successful completion of the Navika Sagar Parikrama, a testament to their courage and teamwork during the arduous global sailing expedition.

Lieutenant Commander Dilna K expressed the immense pride both she and Roopa A felt at being recognized by the nation's leader. In an interview with ANI, Dilna emphasized the honor of being spotlighted on such a significant platform, highlighting their dedication and commitment while navigating the high seas.

Lieutenant Commander Roopa A reiterated the sentiment, describing the expedition as a unique privilege to represent both India and the Indian Navy on an international stage. The mission, spanning eight months and covering 50,000 km across various continents and oceans, underscores the strength and determination of these officers as they braved challenging conditions to achieve a historic feat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

 Global
2
Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable Development

Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable De...

 India
3
Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025