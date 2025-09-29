Bomb Threat and Tragedy at Actor Vijay's Rally Stir Tensions in Tamil Nadu
Chennai Police respond to a bomb threat at actor Vijay's residence amid scrutiny following a deadly stampede at his rally, which claimed 41 lives. As public safety concerns rise, a plea to halt further political gatherings is heard by the Madras High Court.
- Country:
- India
Chennai Police swiftly responded to a bomb menace at the East Coast Road residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief and actor C Joseph Vijay. Forces were deployed following the threat, with a bomb disposal squad meticulously inspecting the premises as visual footage captured intensified security measures.
The unsettling incident coincides with the aftermath of a tragic stampede at Vijay's campaign rally in Karur, raising the death toll to 41, after a hospitalized victim succumbed to injuries. The stampede, attributed to the chaotic overcrowding at the event, saw Vijay pledging Rs 20 lakh for bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.
Concurrently, the Madras High Court addressed an urgent plea to suspend public gatherings by Vijay's party until a thorough probe concludes. Amid calls for accountability, political figures across Tamil Nadu, including CM MK Stalin, urged immediate action to prevent further tragedies.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- Police
- Bomb Threat
- Vijay
- Stampede
- Tragedy
- Kazhagam
- Tamil Nadu
- High Court
- CJI Probe
ALSO READ
Rajasthan BJP and Congress React to Tragic Rally Stampede
Tragedy in Kyiv: Russian Assault Claims Lives Amid Global Calls for Action
Justice Jagadeesan Vows Enhanced Safety Measures after Karur Stampede Tragedy
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamil Nadu Rally Claims 41 Lives
Central Probe Demanded for Karur Stampede Tragedy as Death Toll Rises