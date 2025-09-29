Left Menu

Bomb Threat and Tragedy at Actor Vijay's Rally Stir Tensions in Tamil Nadu

Chennai Police respond to a bomb threat at actor Vijay's residence amid scrutiny following a deadly stampede at his rally, which claimed 41 lives. As public safety concerns rise, a plea to halt further political gatherings is heard by the Madras High Court.

Chennai police conduct search at Vijay's residence following bomb threat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Police swiftly responded to a bomb menace at the East Coast Road residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief and actor C Joseph Vijay. Forces were deployed following the threat, with a bomb disposal squad meticulously inspecting the premises as visual footage captured intensified security measures.

The unsettling incident coincides with the aftermath of a tragic stampede at Vijay's campaign rally in Karur, raising the death toll to 41, after a hospitalized victim succumbed to injuries. The stampede, attributed to the chaotic overcrowding at the event, saw Vijay pledging Rs 20 lakh for bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

Concurrently, the Madras High Court addressed an urgent plea to suspend public gatherings by Vijay's party until a thorough probe concludes. Amid calls for accountability, political figures across Tamil Nadu, including CM MK Stalin, urged immediate action to prevent further tragedies.

