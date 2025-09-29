Left Menu

Thrills Await: Chenab River Rafting Resumes After Six-Month Hiatus

Rafting on the Chenab River in Reasi has resumed after a six-month suspension due to adverse weather. Local businesses are hopeful for revival as tourists return. Participants express excitement over the exhilarating experience and the area's scenic beauty, noting improved infrastructure and safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:28 IST
J&K: Water rafting resumes on Chenab River in Reasi after long halt (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

After nearly six months of inactivity, water rafting on the Chenab River in Reasi has finally resumed, offering a reprieve to local businesses and thrill-seekers alike. The prolonged suspension was a consequence of unyielding rainfall that elevated water levels, simulating flood conditions.

Local raft operators expressed hope as the tourist industry took a hit not only from the weather but also from regional unrest, which affected pilgrimages to the Vaishno Devi shrine. As one local noted, tourist-based occupations suffered, with operators having financial obligations dependent on rafting's success. Despite challenges, optimism prevails.

Tourists who ventured onto the now-placid river acclaimed the experience. Vir Gupta from Surat found the adventure thrilling amidst the area's natural beauty, while fellow traveler Arjun Shukla praised the tranquil, mountainous setting. Sumit, another visitor from Surat, echoed the joy of participating post-prayer and highlighted regional development as an added appeal.

