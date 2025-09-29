Left Menu

CMC Markets and Westpac Fortify Strategic Bond

CMC Markets PLC has extended its strategic relationship with Westpac, set to last 12 months. During this period, integration is expected with capitalized costs. CMC has been selected as the preferred vendor for Westpac, signaling a deepened partnership and mutual commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 11:50 IST
In a move to deepen its strategic ties, CMC Markets PLC has extended its relationship with Westpac. The integration process, projected to take 12 months, involves capitalized costs, underscoring the investment in this collaboration.

CMC Markets has been chosen as Westpac's preferred vendor. This decision marks a significant step in the partnership, reflecting confidence in CMC's capabilities.

The collaboration is expected to enhance service offerings and operational synergies, solidifying both companies' positions in their respective markets.

