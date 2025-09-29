CMC Markets and Westpac Fortify Strategic Bond
CMC Markets PLC has extended its strategic relationship with Westpac, set to last 12 months. During this period, integration is expected with capitalized costs. CMC has been selected as the preferred vendor for Westpac, signaling a deepened partnership and mutual commitment.
CMC Markets has been chosen as Westpac's preferred vendor. This decision marks a significant step in the partnership, reflecting confidence in CMC's capabilities.
The collaboration is expected to enhance service offerings and operational synergies, solidifying both companies' positions in their respective markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
