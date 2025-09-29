CMC Markets and Westpac Fortify Strategic Bond

In a move to deepen its strategic ties, CMC Markets PLC has extended its relationship with Westpac. The integration process, projected to take 12 months, involves capitalized costs, underscoring the investment in this collaboration.

CMC Markets has been chosen as Westpac's preferred vendor. This decision marks a significant step in the partnership, reflecting confidence in CMC's capabilities.

The collaboration is expected to enhance service offerings and operational synergies, solidifying both companies' positions in their respective markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)