Left Menu

Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at TVK Rally Claims 41 Lives

A stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in 41 deaths and numerous injuries. Vijay and Prime Minister Modi pledged financial aid to victims' families, amid mounting criticism symbolized by posters depicting Vijay with bloodstained hands appearing across Karur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:07 IST
Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at TVK Rally Claims 41 Lives
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A video conference was convened by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay with senior party leaders from his Pattinapakkam penthouse on Monday, following a tragic stampede at his campaign rally in Karur that resulted in 41 fatalities. In the aftermath, posters appeared in Karur depicting Vijay with bloodstained hands, condemning the TVK leader.

The stampede that occurred at Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur has claimed the lives of 41 individuals, including 18 women, 13 men, and 10 children. The majority of the victims hailed from Karur district, while others were from neighboring districts such as Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Salem. The overcrowded venue reportedly led to the chaos that triggered the tragic incident.

In response, TVK chief Vijay pledged Rs 20 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced additional financial assistance, offering Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK also announced compensations, vowing Rs 10 lakh for each bereaved family and Rs 1 lakh for those undergoing treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

 India
2
Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

 India
3
Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

 India
4
Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025