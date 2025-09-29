Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at TVK Rally Claims 41 Lives

A video conference was convened by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay with senior party leaders from his Pattinapakkam penthouse on Monday, following a tragic stampede at his campaign rally in Karur that resulted in 41 fatalities. In the aftermath, posters appeared in Karur depicting Vijay with bloodstained hands, condemning the TVK leader.

The stampede that occurred at Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur has claimed the lives of 41 individuals, including 18 women, 13 men, and 10 children. The majority of the victims hailed from Karur district, while others were from neighboring districts such as Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Salem. The overcrowded venue reportedly led to the chaos that triggered the tragic incident.

In response, TVK chief Vijay pledged Rs 20 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced additional financial assistance, offering Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK also announced compensations, vowing Rs 10 lakh for each bereaved family and Rs 1 lakh for those undergoing treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)