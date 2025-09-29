Left Menu

China's Five-Year Blueprint: Navigating Economic & Social Horizons

China's Communist Party will convene to strategize its five-year socio-economic plan, addressing trade tensions and domestic economic pressures. The Central Committee Plenum in October will focus on redirecting growth from trade-led to consumption-driven models amidst deflation, property downturns, and manufacturing oversupply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's ruling Communist Party is set to meet in October to draft its socio-economic strategy for the next five years, Xinhua reported. This effort aims to sustain economic growth while countering Western trade tensions.

The Central Committee, a key decision-making body, will hold a plenary session from October 20-23, marking the fourth such meeting since the last congress in 2022. A delay in the third plenum pushes the review of the 2026-2030 plan to the upcoming session.

China plans a shift from a trade-focused economy to one driven by domestic consumption, addressing deflation, a prolonged property slump, and manufacturing overcapacity. The plenum occurs shortly before Xi Jinping's meeting with President Trump at the APEC summit.

