China's Five-Year Blueprint: Navigating Economic & Social Horizons
China's Communist Party will convene to strategize its five-year socio-economic plan, addressing trade tensions and domestic economic pressures. The Central Committee Plenum in October will focus on redirecting growth from trade-led to consumption-driven models amidst deflation, property downturns, and manufacturing oversupply.
China's ruling Communist Party is set to meet in October to draft its socio-economic strategy for the next five years, Xinhua reported. This effort aims to sustain economic growth while countering Western trade tensions.
The Central Committee, a key decision-making body, will hold a plenary session from October 20-23, marking the fourth such meeting since the last congress in 2022. A delay in the third plenum pushes the review of the 2026-2030 plan to the upcoming session.
China plans a shift from a trade-focused economy to one driven by domestic consumption, addressing deflation, a prolonged property slump, and manufacturing overcapacity. The plenum occurs shortly before Xi Jinping's meeting with President Trump at the APEC summit.
ALSO READ
South Korea and U.S. Trade Tensions: The $350 Billion Dilemma
China Tightens Rules on EV Export Permits, Amid Global Trade Tensions
Mexico's Strategic Tariff Proposal Amid Global Trade Tensions
EU and Japan Secure 15% Tariff Cap Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
UK Eyes Higher Pricing for NHS Medicines to Ease US Trade Tensions