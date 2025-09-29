China's Five-Year Blueprint: Navigating Economic & Social Horizons

China's ruling Communist Party is set to meet in October to draft its socio-economic strategy for the next five years, Xinhua reported. This effort aims to sustain economic growth while countering Western trade tensions.

The Central Committee, a key decision-making body, will hold a plenary session from October 20-23, marking the fourth such meeting since the last congress in 2022. A delay in the third plenum pushes the review of the 2026-2030 plan to the upcoming session.

China plans a shift from a trade-focused economy to one driven by domestic consumption, addressing deflation, a prolonged property slump, and manufacturing overcapacity. The plenum occurs shortly before Xi Jinping's meeting with President Trump at the APEC summit.