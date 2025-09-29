Bengaluru Police Crackdown: Jewel Thief Nabbed, Criminal Gang Busted
Bengaluru Police arrested a domestic worker for stealing jewellery worth ₹35 lakh and cracked a criminal gang responsible for vehicle damage and robberies across the city. The jewellery thief was nabbed in Uttar Pradesh, while eight gang members, including juveniles, were apprehended for vandalism and multiple robberies.
In a significant breakthrough, Bengaluru Police have apprehended a domestic worker accused of stealing gold and diamond jewellery valued at ₹35 lakh from a residence on Miller Road, J.C. Nagar. The theft, which occurred on June 15, 2025, was officially reported on September 23, prompting swift action from the authorities.
Law enforcement agents, relying on substantial intelligence input, successfully detained the suspect on September 25 in a village located in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh, where they retrieved 236.825 grams of the stolen jewellery. The suspect, who has confessed to the crime, was brought before the court on September 26 and has since been held in judicial custody.
Simultaneously, the Karnataka police force efficiently dismantled a gang involved in a wave of criminal activities, stretching across Bengaluru and its rural districts. A total of eight suspects, including three juveniles, were arrested following their involvement in vandalizing vehicles and orchestrating numerous robberies. This decisive operation has led to the resolution of 26 separate cases attributed to the gang.
