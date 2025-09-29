Left Menu

Bengaluru Police Crackdown: Jewel Thief Nabbed, Criminal Gang Busted

Bengaluru Police arrested a domestic worker for stealing jewellery worth ₹35 lakh and cracked a criminal gang responsible for vehicle damage and robberies across the city. The jewellery thief was nabbed in Uttar Pradesh, while eight gang members, including juveniles, were apprehended for vandalism and multiple robberies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:53 IST
Bengaluru Police Crackdown: Jewel Thief Nabbed, Criminal Gang Busted
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Bengaluru Police have apprehended a domestic worker accused of stealing gold and diamond jewellery valued at ₹35 lakh from a residence on Miller Road, J.C. Nagar. The theft, which occurred on June 15, 2025, was officially reported on September 23, prompting swift action from the authorities.

Law enforcement agents, relying on substantial intelligence input, successfully detained the suspect on September 25 in a village located in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh, where they retrieved 236.825 grams of the stolen jewellery. The suspect, who has confessed to the crime, was brought before the court on September 26 and has since been held in judicial custody.

Simultaneously, the Karnataka police force efficiently dismantled a gang involved in a wave of criminal activities, stretching across Bengaluru and its rural districts. A total of eight suspects, including three juveniles, were arrested following their involvement in vandalizing vehicles and orchestrating numerous robberies. This decisive operation has led to the resolution of 26 separate cases attributed to the gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italy's Tax Triumph: The Unexpected Surge

Italy's Tax Triumph: The Unexpected Surge

 Global
2
South Africa Boosted by Lood de Jager's Return for Crucial Rugby Clash

South Africa Boosted by Lood de Jager's Return for Crucial Rugby Clash

 United Kingdom
3
BJP's Strategic Alliance in Tamil Nadu Tragedy Probe

BJP's Strategic Alliance in Tamil Nadu Tragedy Probe

 India
4
Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025