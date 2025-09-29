Market Jitters: Shutdown Looms Amid Fed Anticipations

On Monday, U.S. stock index futures climbed, signaling a strong start to a potentially tumultuous week ahead. Investors are eagerly awaiting statements from Federal Reserve policymakers while weighing the imminent threat of a government shutdown.

Friday's inflation report, aligning with expectations, reinforced optimism for potential rate cuts. This optimism propelled the three major indexes upward, despite weekly losses. At 04:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis increased by 169 points, or 0.36%, S&P 500 E-minis by 34.3 points, or 0.51%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis by 166 points, or 0.67%.

The focus now shifts to a political deadlock over funding between Republicans and Democrats, threatening a government shutdown as early as Wednesday, marking the first day of the U.S. government's 2026 fiscal year. A prolonged shutdown could delay crucial economic publications, complicating Federal Reserve policies, noted Thomas Simons, Jefferies' chief U.S. economist.

