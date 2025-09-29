Market Jitters: Shutdown Looms Amid Fed Anticipations
U.S. stock index futures increased as investors prepare for potential government shutdown and Federal Reserve remarks. Friday's inflation data kept rate cut hopes alive. A political standoff threatens a fiscal year disruption. The Fed's policy remains data-dependent amid potential data visibility issues due to the shutdown.
On Monday, U.S. stock index futures climbed, signaling a strong start to a potentially tumultuous week ahead. Investors are eagerly awaiting statements from Federal Reserve policymakers while weighing the imminent threat of a government shutdown.
Friday's inflation report, aligning with expectations, reinforced optimism for potential rate cuts. This optimism propelled the three major indexes upward, despite weekly losses. At 04:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis increased by 169 points, or 0.36%, S&P 500 E-minis by 34.3 points, or 0.51%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis by 166 points, or 0.67%.
The focus now shifts to a political deadlock over funding between Republicans and Democrats, threatening a government shutdown as early as Wednesday, marking the first day of the U.S. government's 2026 fiscal year. A prolonged shutdown could delay crucial economic publications, complicating Federal Reserve policies, noted Thomas Simons, Jefferies' chief U.S. economist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
