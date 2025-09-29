Left Menu

Tragic Double Suicide Shocks Local Villages

Two young individuals, Manisha Sahariya and Sitaram Sahariya, were found dead in a suspected double suicide in Pipra village. Both had been reported missing after leaving their homes together. Police investigations reveal clues such as mobile phones and pesticide found at the scene, pointing towards a tragic end.

Lalitpur | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has sent shockwaves through local villages after a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man, believed to be in a relationship, were found dead by hanging.

The young victims, identified as Manisha Sahariya from Nagwas village and Sitaram Sahariya from Alapur village, disappeared on Sunday, leading to a frantic search after a kidnapping complaint was filed by the girl's family. Their bodies were discovered hanging from a tree in Pipra village, stoking further investigation.

Police at the scene recovered two mobile phones and an empty pesticide packet, indicating the possibility of poisoning prior to the hanging. The authorities have handed over the bodies to the respective families post-autopsy as they continue to probe into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

