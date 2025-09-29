Tragic Double Suicide Shocks Local Villages

A tragic incident has sent shockwaves through local villages after a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man, believed to be in a relationship, were found dead by hanging.

The young victims, identified as Manisha Sahariya from Nagwas village and Sitaram Sahariya from Alapur village, disappeared on Sunday, leading to a frantic search after a kidnapping complaint was filed by the girl's family. Their bodies were discovered hanging from a tree in Pipra village, stoking further investigation.

Police at the scene recovered two mobile phones and an empty pesticide packet, indicating the possibility of poisoning prior to the hanging. The authorities have handed over the bodies to the respective families post-autopsy as they continue to probe into the incident.

