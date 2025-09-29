Union Minister Jitendra Singh reviews preparations for IISF 2025, calls for wider student outreach

In a high-level meeting held here, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh convened senior officials to firm up preparations for the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025, slated to be hosted in Chandigarh under the stewardship of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. According to a release from the Ministry of Earth Sciences, at the meeting, Jitendra Singh reviewed logistical plans, exhibition layouts, and programme integration across agencies, and instructed all departments to launch a sustained awareness campaign targeting schools and parents to maximise footfall during the festival.

He underscored that line ministries must collaborate closely with state governments in Haryana and Chandigarh to roll out outreach events--such as science fairs in schools, mobile exhibits, regional roadshows, and local media promotions--well in advance of the festival. As part of the preparatory arrangements, the Minister asked the nodal department to map out "science communication hubs" in every district, deploy youth ambassadors to set up early teaser installations across city public spaces. He further directed that startup booths and citizen-science displays be integrated into the venue design, ensuring space for student innovation zones, interactive exhibits, and public-engagement tracks.

During the meeting, the Union MoS also emphasised the need to "handhold and nurture startups" by incorporating them into IISF programming, highlighting that they should not be sidelined but placed at the forefront of exhibits and conclaves. He called upon the science secretaries to expedite final clearances, cross-ministry coordination, and media partnerships to ensure smooth execution. The meeting underscored the festival's shift from being a showcase of scientific advances to a participatory public event--aimed at bridging science, students, and society. Jitendra Singh's emphasis on awareness campaigns signals a more active role by the Centre in animating local interest and making IISF not just a destination for scientists but a must-visit event for schoolchildren and their parents across the region, the release stated.

In a broader context, IISF has evolved into one of the country's largest science outreach platforms, blending exhibitions, youth forums, startup pavilions, and interactive science theatre to bring science closer to the public. With the 2025 edition gearing up in Chandigarh, its success will rest not only on the strength of exhibits but on how effectively awareness is built at the ground level--especially among India's school communities. (ANI)

