Palestinian Authority Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

The Palestinian Authority endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump's initiatives to resolve the Gaza conflict. It reaffirmed its dedication to collaborating with the U.S. and others to secure a comprehensive agreement, ensuring a just peace grounded in a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 02:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Palestinian Authority has expressed its support for President Donald Trump's initiatives aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Gaza, as reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

On Monday, the Authority reiterated its commitment to working collaboratively with the U.S. and international partners. Their goal is to establish a comprehensive peace agreement.

The desired outcome includes securing a 'just peace' based on the two-state solution framework, according to WAFA's report.

