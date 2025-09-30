Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office, Boosts Party Morale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the new office of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, marking a significant milestone for the party's presence in the national capital. The event was attended by BJP President JP Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, among other prominent leaders.

Speaking at the inauguration, Union Minister JP Nadda praised Modi's leadership, expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister's consistent support and guidance. Nadda stated, 'Today is a moment of joy for all of us. The new office will serve as a central hub for our organizational activities and will further our commitment to public service and governance.'

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel highlighted the historical significance of Delhi in BJP's evolution, emphasizing that the permanent office will strengthen the party's resolve. The newly constructed building features modern communication systems, meeting halls, and spaces for party coordination, reflecting BJP's dedication to effective governance and public welfare.