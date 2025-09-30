Left Menu

Crude Oil Prices See Volatility Amid OPEC+ Production Signals

Crude oil prices fell in domestic futures trade amid plans by OPEC+ to increase production and Iraq's Kurdistan resuming exports. Despite these declines, geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic data may support prices. Recent catalysts include Russia's fuel export ban and diplomatic pressures on energy dependencies.

  • India

Crude oil prices took a hit on Tuesday, reversing early gains to trade at Rs 5,576 per barrel as weak global cues emerged. The dip follows signals from OPEC+ nations planning production increases and the resumption of exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange saw October crude oil futures dropping by Rs 34, a 0.61% decline, while the November contract saw a 0.72% decrease. Meanwhile, international markets mirrored this trend with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude and Brent crude both recording losses in New York.

The volatility in oil prices was attributed to OPEC+'s proposal to boost output by 137,000 barrels per day starting November. This news, combined with other geopolitical factors and economic data, has created a complex trading environment, weighing on crude prices despite some upward pressures from international tensions.

