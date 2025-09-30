Left Menu

Tragedy in Karur: BJP Demands Accountability

BJP MP Hema Malini, along with a delegation, visited Karur to assess the deadly stampede during a TVK event led by actor Vijay, which killed 41 people. Malini labeled the incident as 'unfortunate' and blamed poor administration. The delegation urged for a Supreme Court-led investigation to uncover the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:09 IST
Tragedy in Karur: BJP Demands Accountability
BJP MPs Hema Malini and Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini visited Karur on Tuesday to evaluate the tragic stampede that led to 41 deaths during a public event held by TVK chief and actor Vijay on September 26. Malini criticized the large gathering, questioning its necessity given Vijay's popularity, and termed the incident "unfortunate."

The delegation, including MP Anurag Thakur, sought a thorough investigation into the stampede, advocating for a Supreme Court judge to lead the probe. Thakur expressed concern over the delayed medical assistance, despite nearby hospitals, and emphasized the need for accountability from political and administrative authorities.

Questions were raised about the preparedness of the Intelligence and Police Departments, as well as the role of event organizers. The BJP delegation, led by Malini, included MPs such as Anurag Thakur and Tejasvi Surya, and called for a prompt response from officials, aiming for a detailed report by the weekend for the BJP national president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Industries Faces Market Ban but Stays Confident

Man Industries Faces Market Ban but Stays Confident

 India
2
Rising Tide of Child Crime: A Troubling Surge in 2023

Rising Tide of Child Crime: A Troubling Surge in 2023

 India
3
Capillary Technologies Gains SEBI Nod for Rs 430 Crore IPO

Capillary Technologies Gains SEBI Nod for Rs 430 Crore IPO

 India
4
Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025