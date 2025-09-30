Tragedy in Karur: BJP Demands Accountability
BJP MP Hema Malini, along with a delegation, visited Karur to assess the deadly stampede during a TVK event led by actor Vijay, which killed 41 people. Malini labeled the incident as 'unfortunate' and blamed poor administration. The delegation urged for a Supreme Court-led investigation to uncover the truth.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini visited Karur on Tuesday to evaluate the tragic stampede that led to 41 deaths during a public event held by TVK chief and actor Vijay on September 26. Malini criticized the large gathering, questioning its necessity given Vijay's popularity, and termed the incident "unfortunate."
The delegation, including MP Anurag Thakur, sought a thorough investigation into the stampede, advocating for a Supreme Court judge to lead the probe. Thakur expressed concern over the delayed medical assistance, despite nearby hospitals, and emphasized the need for accountability from political and administrative authorities.
Questions were raised about the preparedness of the Intelligence and Police Departments, as well as the role of event organizers. The BJP delegation, led by Malini, included MPs such as Anurag Thakur and Tejasvi Surya, and called for a prompt response from officials, aiming for a detailed report by the weekend for the BJP national president.
(With inputs from agencies.)
