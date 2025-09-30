French Energy Sector Faces New Worker Strikes Amid Nuclear Operator Tensions

French nuclear operator, EDF, announced an adjustment in its workers' planned strike this week. Originally slated to begin late Wednesday for a 24-hour duration, it will now commence on Tuesday evening and stretch until October 2.

While previous strikes have marginally affected power supply, France continues to function as a net power exporter during these industrial actions, maintaining minimal impact on overall energy distribution. The shift in the strike timeline underscores ongoing tensions between EDF and its workforce.

The escalation comes as part of broader labor disputes across the energy sector in France, putting a spotlight on the resilience and export capabilities of its power infrastructure.

