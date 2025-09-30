On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed skepticism over Washington's decision on supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. His comments followed U.S. Vice President JD Vance's statement that the U.S. is evaluating Ukraine's request for Tomahawks. Lavrov highlighted that the dialogue seemed driven by European pressure, revealing Washington's intent to accommodate its allies.

Meanwhile, Russian military forces announced on Monday they are scrutinizing the potential delivery of Tomahawks to Ukraine, which could enable strikes deep into Russian soil. Such a development, analysts in Moscow assert, could lead to a sharp escalation in tensions between the two countries.