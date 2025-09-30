Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Considers Tomahawk Supply to Ukraine
Moscow doubts that Washington has finalized its decision on providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, amidst U.S. deliberations and European pressure. Russia cautions that such a move could provoke a significant escalation if missiles are used for deep strikes within Russian territory.
On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed skepticism over Washington's decision on supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. His comments followed U.S. Vice President JD Vance's statement that the U.S. is evaluating Ukraine's request for Tomahawks. Lavrov highlighted that the dialogue seemed driven by European pressure, revealing Washington's intent to accommodate its allies.
Meanwhile, Russian military forces announced on Monday they are scrutinizing the potential delivery of Tomahawks to Ukraine, which could enable strikes deep into Russian soil. Such a development, analysts in Moscow assert, could lead to a sharp escalation in tensions between the two countries.
