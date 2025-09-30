Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers IPO: A Soaring Success

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd experienced a remarkable debut on the stock market, closing with a premium of nearly 8% above its issue price of Rs 414 on Tuesday.

The share price started at Rs 432.10 on the BSE, climbing further to Rs 458.50 during intraday trading and eventually settling at Rs 445.65. On the NSE, it saw similar gains, listing at Rs 432 and closing at Rs 445.55.

The IPO was oversubscribed by 20.66 times, underscoring substantial interest from investors. The firm plans to utilize Rs 550 crore of the Rs 745-crore IPO proceeds for long-term working capital needs and other corporate purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)