India Faces Risky Harvest as October Rainfall Surges
India is set to experience above-average rainfall in October, following high precipitation in September. This could damage key summer-sown crops like rice and cotton as they near harvest. The situation complicates the monsoon's role in the economy, especially in non-irrigated farm areas.
India is bracing for above-average rainfall in October, a situation that poses risks to crucial summer-sown crops such as rice and cotton, warned Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This follows a 15% rainfall surplus in September, impacting the overall monsoon cycle.
The monsoon holds significant economic importance, accounting for 70% of the rainfall needed by India's agriculture sector. More than half of the country's farmlands rely entirely on monsoons for water, making the current conditions particularly concerning for farmers and traders.
Regions including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh have already felt the impact of excessive rain, delaying the monsoon's withdrawal and fostering low-pressure systems from the Bay of Bengal. These conditions could lead to substantial crop losses if persistent, experts warn.
(With inputs from agencies.)
