Left Menu

India Faces Risky Harvest as October Rainfall Surges

India is set to experience above-average rainfall in October, following high precipitation in September. This could damage key summer-sown crops like rice and cotton as they near harvest. The situation complicates the monsoon's role in the economy, especially in non-irrigated farm areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:33 IST
India Faces Risky Harvest as October Rainfall Surges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is bracing for above-average rainfall in October, a situation that poses risks to crucial summer-sown crops such as rice and cotton, warned Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This follows a 15% rainfall surplus in September, impacting the overall monsoon cycle.

The monsoon holds significant economic importance, accounting for 70% of the rainfall needed by India's agriculture sector. More than half of the country's farmlands rely entirely on monsoons for water, making the current conditions particularly concerning for farmers and traders.

Regions including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh have already felt the impact of excessive rain, delaying the monsoon's withdrawal and fostering low-pressure systems from the Bay of Bengal. These conditions could lead to substantial crop losses if persistent, experts warn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Awaits Central Funds for Wayanad Rehabilitation

Kerala Awaits Central Funds for Wayanad Rehabilitation

 India
2
TRAI: Navigating the Next Wave of Frequency Spectrum Auctions

TRAI: Navigating the Next Wave of Frequency Spectrum Auctions

 India
3
ED Searchlights on Reliance: A Tale of Alleged Financial Irregularities

ED Searchlights on Reliance: A Tale of Alleged Financial Irregularities

 India
4
Trump Alerts on Stealth Domestic Threats

Trump Alerts on Stealth Domestic Threats

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025