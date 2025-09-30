Serentica Partners with Envision for Major Renewable Energy Project
Serentica Renewables has partnered with Envision Group for its 560 MW renewable energy project in India. The initiative aims to enhance the country's green energy capacity with wind turbine generators expected by 2026. Serentica plans to achieve 17 GW of operational capacity by 2030.
Serentica Renewables announced a collaboration with Envision Group to acquire wind turbine generators for their significant renewable energy project, which will cover Karnataka and Maharashtra.
The delivery of these generators, integral to converting wind into electric power, is slated to begin in February 2026. Envision Energy India will supply 112 units, each with a 5 MW capacity, for the 560 MW project.
CEO Akshay Hiranandani emphasized that the partnership aligns with India's renewable energy ambitions. Serentica, established in 2022, aims to facilitate industrial decarbonization and plans to reach 17 GW of capacity with enhancements like pumped storage and battery systems by 2030.
