Argentina's Agricultural Boom: Anticipated Increase in Crop Yields

Argentina's corn yield for 2025/26 is projected to rise to 58 million metric tons, surpassing the previous season's 49 million tons. Despite a drop in soybean output, the Buenos Aires grains exchange expects increased wheat and sunflowerseed production, highlighting Argentina's vital role in global agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange forecasts a significant boost in Argentina's corn production, with a projected 58 million metric tons for the 2025/26 season, up from 49 million tons in 2024/25.

Despite a decline in soybean production to 48.5 million tons from 50.3 million tons, Argentina retains its status as the world's largest exporter of soybean oil and meal. Additionally, it ranks as the third-largest corn exporter globally, underscoring its pivotal role in agriculture.

The exchange has also increased its forecast for the 2025/26 wheat harvest to 22 million metric tons, while sunflowerseed production is expected to reach 5.8 million tons, reflecting Argentina's dynamic agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

