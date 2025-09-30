Argentina's Agricultural Boom: Anticipated Increase in Crop Yields

The Buenos Aires grains exchange forecasts a significant boost in Argentina's corn production, with a projected 58 million metric tons for the 2025/26 season, up from 49 million tons in 2024/25.

Despite a decline in soybean production to 48.5 million tons from 50.3 million tons, Argentina retains its status as the world's largest exporter of soybean oil and meal. Additionally, it ranks as the third-largest corn exporter globally, underscoring its pivotal role in agriculture.

The exchange has also increased its forecast for the 2025/26 wheat harvest to 22 million metric tons, while sunflowerseed production is expected to reach 5.8 million tons, reflecting Argentina's dynamic agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)