Industry LYNK 2025: Bridging Talent and Industry for a Smarter Future

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar successfully organized Industry LYNK 2025, focusing on the theme "Aligning Horizons: Talent, Ideas, and Industry for a Smarter Future." Emphasizing the pivotal role of academia-industry collaborations, the event attracted over 600 participants, including students, faculty, and more than 20 prestigious speakers from both sectors.

The opening remarks were delivered by Pushpendra P Singh, Dean (CAPS) at IIT Ropar, outlining the vision behind Industry LYNK. The event's Inaugural Address was given by Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar, who stressed academia-industry partnerships in defining Viksit Bharat and cultivating future-ready talent. Highlights included a Keynote Address by Varadharaju Janardhanan of Flipkart, MoU announcements with industry partners, and a TED Talk by Raju Kadam from Bharat Forge.

The first panel reimagined HR strategies under "The Future of Workforce in the Era of Industry 4.0," moderated by Cheshta Dora. It featured insights from industry leaders on how digital transformation affects talent acquisition and workforce development. Following sessions covered R&D and Corporate Social Responsibility, led by experts like Soumya Gopinathan and Ramesh Venugopalsamy. The event concluded with a forward-looking perspective by announcing Industry LYNK 2026, reinforcing continued commitment to innovation and collaborative growth.