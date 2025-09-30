Left Menu

Industry LYNK 2025: Bridging Talent and Industry for a Smarter Future

IIT Ropar hosted Industry LYNK 2025, showcasing academia-industry collaboration. Over 600 attended, featuring notable speakers like Flipkart's CHRO, and discussions on Industry 4.0, workforce readiness, and CSR strategies. The event concluded with plans for Industry LYNK 2026, aiming to foster future-ready talent and sustainable innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:57 IST
Industry LYNK 2025: Bridging Talent and Industry for a Smarter Future
Industry LYNK 2025 held at IIT Ropar (Photo Credit: IIT Ropar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar successfully organized Industry LYNK 2025, focusing on the theme "Aligning Horizons: Talent, Ideas, and Industry for a Smarter Future." Emphasizing the pivotal role of academia-industry collaborations, the event attracted over 600 participants, including students, faculty, and more than 20 prestigious speakers from both sectors.

The opening remarks were delivered by Pushpendra P Singh, Dean (CAPS) at IIT Ropar, outlining the vision behind Industry LYNK. The event's Inaugural Address was given by Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar, who stressed academia-industry partnerships in defining Viksit Bharat and cultivating future-ready talent. Highlights included a Keynote Address by Varadharaju Janardhanan of Flipkart, MoU announcements with industry partners, and a TED Talk by Raju Kadam from Bharat Forge.

The first panel reimagined HR strategies under "The Future of Workforce in the Era of Industry 4.0," moderated by Cheshta Dora. It featured insights from industry leaders on how digital transformation affects talent acquisition and workforce development. Following sessions covered R&D and Corporate Social Responsibility, led by experts like Soumya Gopinathan and Ramesh Venugopalsamy. The event concluded with a forward-looking perspective by announcing Industry LYNK 2026, reinforcing continued commitment to innovation and collaborative growth.

TRENDING

1
AI Innovation Takes Center Stage at IIFT's 15th Indian Management Conclave

AI Innovation Takes Center Stage at IIFT's 15th Indian Management Conclave

 India
2
UPPCL Chairman Prioritizes Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festivals

UPPCL Chairman Prioritizes Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festivals

 India
3
NHPC's Solar Leap: Karnisar Project Set for October Completion

NHPC's Solar Leap: Karnisar Project Set for October Completion

 India
4
Property Dealers Charged for Fraud in Jammu and Kashmir

Property Dealers Charged for Fraud in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025