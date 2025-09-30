Left Menu

Haryana's Green Revolution: Hisar Airport Emerges as Export Hub for Horticulture

The Haryana government plans to develop warehousing infrastructure at Hisar airport to enhance the export of horticultural crops. This move aims to help farmers maximize profits, maintain produce quality, and position Haryana as a leading horticultural production state by introducing modern cold storage and air cargo facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster its agricultural sector, the Haryana government has unveiled plans to develop warehousing infrastructure at Hisar airport. Aimed at enhancing the storage and transportation of horticultural crops, this initiative is set to safeguard produce quality and significantly boost agricultural exports.

Modern cold storage and air cargo facilities will be established by the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation at Maharaja Agrasen Airport. This development aligns with international standards and seeks to cement Haryana's position as a prominent horticultural production state, officials said during a recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

By facilitating controlled temperature storage and export facilities, the state aims to ensure farmers receive fair prices for their crops and global market access. With districts like Hisar, Sirsa, and Fatehabad emerging as horticulture hubs, the initiative reflects the government's commitment to elevating farmers' income and preventing crop wastage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

