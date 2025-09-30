Haryana's Green Revolution: Hisar Airport Emerges as Export Hub for Horticulture

In a significant move to bolster its agricultural sector, the Haryana government has unveiled plans to develop warehousing infrastructure at Hisar airport. Aimed at enhancing the storage and transportation of horticultural crops, this initiative is set to safeguard produce quality and significantly boost agricultural exports.

Modern cold storage and air cargo facilities will be established by the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation at Maharaja Agrasen Airport. This development aligns with international standards and seeks to cement Haryana's position as a prominent horticultural production state, officials said during a recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

By facilitating controlled temperature storage and export facilities, the state aims to ensure farmers receive fair prices for their crops and global market access. With districts like Hisar, Sirsa, and Fatehabad emerging as horticulture hubs, the initiative reflects the government's commitment to elevating farmers' income and preventing crop wastage.

