Maharashtra Unveils Sugarcane Season Plan Amidst Flood Challenges

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has officially announced the initiation of the 2025-26 sugarcane crushing season, set to begin on November 1. The decision comes in the wake of heavy rains and substantial flood damage across the state, according to an official statement.

In a ministerial committee meeting, it was decided to impose a levy on sugar mills, with Rs 10 per tonne going to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 5 per tonne designated for aiding farmers affected by floods. Fadnavis specified this year's fixed rate price for sugarcane at Rs 3,550 per metric tonne, based on a 10.25 percent recovery rate.

Addressing the mechanization of sugarcane harvesting alongside co-generation projects, a presentation by Deputy Commissioner of Cooperatives Deepak Tavare highlighted the cooperative sector's performance. This coincides with the International Year of Cooperatives, further emphasizing the state's commitment to innovation and sustainability in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)