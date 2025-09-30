Left Menu

Maharashtra Unveils Sugarcane Season Plan Amidst Flood Challenges

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the 2025-26 sugarcane crushing season start on November 1, citing weather-related issues. New levies are introduced for relief funds. The fixed rate price for sugarcane is set at Rs 3,550 per metric tonne. The state emphasizes mechanization and co-generation projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:23 IST
Maharashtra Unveils Sugarcane Season Plan Amidst Flood Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has officially announced the initiation of the 2025-26 sugarcane crushing season, set to begin on November 1. The decision comes in the wake of heavy rains and substantial flood damage across the state, according to an official statement.

In a ministerial committee meeting, it was decided to impose a levy on sugar mills, with Rs 10 per tonne going to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 5 per tonne designated for aiding farmers affected by floods. Fadnavis specified this year's fixed rate price for sugarcane at Rs 3,550 per metric tonne, based on a 10.25 percent recovery rate.

Addressing the mechanization of sugarcane harvesting alongside co-generation projects, a presentation by Deputy Commissioner of Cooperatives Deepak Tavare highlighted the cooperative sector's performance. This coincides with the International Year of Cooperatives, further emphasizing the state's commitment to innovation and sustainability in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

