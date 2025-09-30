Maharashtra Unveils Sugarcane Season Plan Amidst Flood Challenges
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the 2025-26 sugarcane crushing season start on November 1, citing weather-related issues. New levies are introduced for relief funds. The fixed rate price for sugarcane is set at Rs 3,550 per metric tonne. The state emphasizes mechanization and co-generation projects.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has officially announced the initiation of the 2025-26 sugarcane crushing season, set to begin on November 1. The decision comes in the wake of heavy rains and substantial flood damage across the state, according to an official statement.
In a ministerial committee meeting, it was decided to impose a levy on sugar mills, with Rs 10 per tonne going to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 5 per tonne designated for aiding farmers affected by floods. Fadnavis specified this year's fixed rate price for sugarcane at Rs 3,550 per metric tonne, based on a 10.25 percent recovery rate.
Addressing the mechanization of sugarcane harvesting alongside co-generation projects, a presentation by Deputy Commissioner of Cooperatives Deepak Tavare highlighted the cooperative sector's performance. This coincides with the International Year of Cooperatives, further emphasizing the state's commitment to innovation and sustainability in agriculture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WTO agriculture committee debates food security, export rules and transparency
Sheel Biotech Launches Eco-Friendly Agriculture IPO
PepsiCo India's Regenerative Agriculture Revolution at World Food India 2025
ILO Launches New Tools to Strengthen Global Statistics on Cooperatives
GK Energy Ltd Surges on Market Debut with Solar-Powered Agriculture Solutions