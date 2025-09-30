India Brews New Future with NCVET-Approved Tea Tasting Courses

The Indian government has taken a pivotal step toward bolstering its tea sector with the introduction of NCVET-approved courses on Tea Sommeliers and Tea Tasting, launched by Sunil Barthwal, Secretary of the Department of Commerce, on Tuesday.

These specialized programs, initiated by Tea Board India, aim to enhance youth skills and elevate tea literacy. Conducted at the Darjeeling Tea Research and Development Centre, the courses are a testament to India's commitment to breeding a competitive workforce equipped with global expertise.

The curriculum development committee was tasked with aligning courses with international standards and the NEP 2020, ensuring a comprehensive educational framework. The programs, Essentials of Tea Sommeliers and Fundamentals of Tea Tasting, focus on innovative tea practices and operational expertise, critical for industry competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)