Left Menu

India Brews New Future with NCVET-Approved Tea Tasting Courses

The Department of Commerce has introduced NCVET-approved courses in Tea Sommelier and Tea Tasting. These initiatives, led by Sunil Barthwal, aim to enhance youth skills and promote tea literacy. The courses, developed by Tea Board India, adhere to international standards and focus on strengthening India's tea industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:32 IST
India Brews New Future with NCVET-Approved Tea Tasting Courses
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken a pivotal step toward bolstering its tea sector with the introduction of NCVET-approved courses on Tea Sommeliers and Tea Tasting, launched by Sunil Barthwal, Secretary of the Department of Commerce, on Tuesday.

These specialized programs, initiated by Tea Board India, aim to enhance youth skills and elevate tea literacy. Conducted at the Darjeeling Tea Research and Development Centre, the courses are a testament to India's commitment to breeding a competitive workforce equipped with global expertise.

The curriculum development committee was tasked with aligning courses with international standards and the NEP 2020, ensuring a comprehensive educational framework. The programs, Essentials of Tea Sommeliers and Fundamentals of Tea Tasting, focus on innovative tea practices and operational expertise, critical for industry competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Maharashtra-Australia Innovation and Skills Hub

Pioneering Maharashtra-Australia Innovation and Skills Hub

 India
2
Unlocking Dormant Wealth: RBI's Bold Incentive Scheme for Unclaimed Deposits

Unlocking Dormant Wealth: RBI's Bold Incentive Scheme for Unclaimed Deposits

 India
3
Leaders Back Durga Puja Celebrations Amid GST Reforms

Leaders Back Durga Puja Celebrations Amid GST Reforms

 India
4
Shiv Sena's Dussehra Rally Relocation Sparks Political Spotlight

Shiv Sena's Dussehra Rally Relocation Sparks Political Spotlight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025