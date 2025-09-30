Ozempic Injection: CDSCO Approves Breakthrough Diabetes Treatment for Indian Market

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has greenlit Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk's once-a-week injectable drug, Ozempic, for distribution in India. Targeted at individuals battling Type 2 diabetes, the approval marks a significant step forward in diabetes management within the country.

According to Novo Nordisk, Ozempic, which contains semaglutide, has consistently demonstrated its effectiveness globally. It is considered a powerful treatment option that not only helps in controlling diabetes but also mitigates risks associated with major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and chronic kidney disease. The injectable will be available strictly through prescription, accompanied by approved prescribing information to ensure safe usage.

Dr. V. Mohan from the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation highlighted Ozempic's dual benefits in managing diabetes and aiding weight reduction. Yet, concerns about potential misuse were raised, emphasizing that the drug should only be administered under medical supervision to ensure safety and efficacy for patients who genuinely require it.