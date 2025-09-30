Karnataka's Cropland Crisis: Government Steps Up with Aid

Karnataka's agricultural landscape has taken a significant hit as rains and floods wreak havoc across the state, damaging over 10 lakh hectares of crops. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an additional compensation of Rs 8,500 per hectare over the existing National Disaster Response Fund provisions.

Following an aerial survey of flood-affected regions such as Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgiri, and Vijayapura, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for further assistance from the central government. So far, 52 fatalities have been reported due to rain-related incidents, with compensation provided to the victims' families.

Preliminary surveys indicate extensive crop damage, while relief efforts continue for the affected population. Siddaramaiah announced enhanced compensation rates for various types of land and stated that surveys of damaged infrastructure are underway to accelerate relief operations in the most affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)