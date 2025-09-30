Andhra Pradesh Clears Contractor Bills: Relief for Many

Andhra Pradesh is set to release Rs 400 crore to contractors, resolving long-standing financial disruptions for works completed since 2014. This decision comes as a relief to many who have awaited payments for years.

The initiative, announced by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, targets payments for small-scale projects valued below Rs 5 crore, specifically honoring commitments made between 2014 and 2019. This effort signifies an attempt to alleviate contractors' financial stress.

Funds are anticipated to be deposited into the contractors' accounts shortly, marking the latest in a series of financial resolutions by the current administration to settle outstanding obligations efficiently.

